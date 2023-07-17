Nawada (Bihar) : A married woman has accused her husband of beating her up and throwing her and her two children out of the house after he got a government job. As soon as the husband got a government job, his attitude changed, the woman said. The shocking incident took place at Gonawa of Nawada, Bihar.

The aggrieved woman sat in protest on the floor along with her two children in front of her in-laws' house. However, her husband and in-laws were not allowing to go inside the house. Police reached the spot and tried to open the door of the house but in vain. The police have brought the woman and her two children to the police station.

The victim woman said that her husband got a government job after 14 years of marriage. She said that her husband Vikash Kumar's behavior had changed ever since he got a job in the health department. Everyone in the locality was surprised to see the changed attitude of the woman's husband. The husband allegedly beat up his wife and two children and threw them out of the house.

The accused husband is currently working as an Ophthalmology Assistant in Giriyak Sadar Hospital in Nalanda district. The woman and two children were pleading with the police officials to intervene and do justice for them. "After my husband got a government job, I and my two children have been thrown out of the house. My husband and his family members have been giving trouble to me for four days. The whole thing has been informed to the police," said the victim woman.