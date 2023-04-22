Patna Slogans were raised in Patna in support of Uttar Pradesh s slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed Namaji Raees Ghaznavi raised slogans in favour of Atiq Ahmed and also made fierce comments against the Yogi and Modi governments He raised slogans of Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe and also said that Atiq has attained martyrdom Raees had taken a dig at the UP government the police and the media over Atiq s murderIn such a situation now the Kotwali police reached his shop located at Patna Junction to arrest Raees Ghaznavi Along with this the security outside Jama Masjid has also been tightened Regarding the murder of Atiq Ahmed Raees Ghaznavi had said that the murder was done as per a wellplanned plan and the police are giving protection to the killers If someone is a criminal then there is a court for him Murder in police custody is a serious matter Atiq has been murdered at the time of fasting They have got martyrdom Raees said He has a bag shop near Jama Masjid in Patna However when the media asked him what he does he said that he won t do anything but just keep roaming on the road According to the information Raees first shouted slogans in favour of Atiq and when the police came into action he fledAlso Read Now criminals gangsters cannot Yogi Adityanath s warning after Atiq Ahmed s murderRaees cursed the UP government and the central government While being taken from jail for medical examination Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj at night on April 15 Since then tempers have been running high even as BJP leaders are demanding the arrest of Raees Ghaznavi Slogans have been raised in favour of Atiq Ahmed after Friday prayers in Patna Namazi Rais Azam said that Atiq s martyrdom cannot be forgottenSome BJP leaders are openly supporting AtiqAshraf s murder while the opposition is constantly attacking the Yogi government At the same time the heat of this fire of UP can be felt in Bihar as well Not only slogans were raised in favour of Atiq Ahmed but he was also given the status of a martyr “Today we have prayed that Allah accepts the martyrdom of Ateeq Ahmed He has been killed In the eyes of Muslims all over the world he is a martyr said Raees