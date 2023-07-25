Motihari: A Home Guard was killed after locals at a village in Bihar's East Champaran district attacked a team of Excise Department officials during a breath analyzer test of locals to check consumption of liquor in the dry state on Monday, officials said. Police have detained one suspect in the case so far. It is learnt that the incident took place in the Jharokhar police station limits of East Champaran district of Bihar.

Sources said that the team of the Excise Department was conducting a breath analyzer test of the locals near the Jharokhar bridge to check consumption of liquor. It is said that the team comprised of two ASI and six Home Guard personnel. While the breath analyzer test was going on, a local was found to have consumed alcohol after which the team began to take him in custody.

However, as the team was bundling him in the vehicle, the accused created a ruckus over his arrest with the locals also joining him in resisting the action. As the fight turned ugly, 55-year-old Home Guard jawan Hriday Narayan Rai was caught by the mob while trying to escape from the spot. However the mob overwhelmed him and beat him to death, an official said.

On notice, a strong police force from many police stations including Ghorasahan, Jharokhar, Jitna police led by top officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police swung into action as one suspect was detained during overnight raids. In the meantime, police sent the body of the deceased Home Guard Hriday Narayan Rai to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation into the case is going on.