HOAX BOMB THREAT CALL CREATES PANIC AT MEDANTA HOSPITAL KANKARBAGH IN BIHAR

Patna: A hoax bomb threat call at the Medanta Hospital located in Kankarbagh area of Bihar capital Patna created panic among the visitors on Friday, sources said. It is learnt that the hospital administration received a call from an unidentified caller who threatened to explode the medical facility with a bomb.

Following the bomb threat call, the hospital administration informed the concerned police station even as it also alerted its branches across the country, sources said. Following the bomb alert, senior police officers from Kankarbagh police station in Patna rushed to the spot along with a team of bomb and dog squads to take stock of the situation.

A thorough search operation was carried out by the bomb and dog squads which checked every part of the hospital. However, the search team did not find any objectionable material during the search operation, said the sources. The bomb scare at the Medanta Hospital Kankarbagh created panic among the patients and their attendants, which scrambled to safer locations.

However, after the search operation was over, the administration tried to explain to the visitors that there was nothing to panic as nothing objectionable had been found at the hospital. Sources said that the threat call was first received at Medanta Hospital of Gurugram at around 10.45 pm on Thursday night. The caller claimed that bombs were placed in Medanta Hospitals in different states of the country.

Sources said that the threat call was traced to Himachal Pradesh. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. It can be recalled that on Sept. 19, 2020, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Medanta Group Director Naresh Trehan had started Jayaprabha Medanta Super Specialty Hospital in Patna when COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.