Patna (Bihar) : After scorching heat, now torrential rains have paralysed general life Bihar's capital city Patna. Roads became filled with rainwater and people were forced to wade through muddy water at many places. The condition of the most posh areas of ​​Patna has become even worse. Veerchand Patel Path, VVIP Road, where all major parties have offices, also witnessed severe water logging. Water entered hospitals and troubled patients.

Big leaders and officials keep coming and going but the road in that area remains in bad shape. There are huge potholes at various places on the road, in which many vehicles got stuck. A vehicle that had come to pick up Justice Sandeep Kumar, got stuck in a pit on the road due to rain water. The pit developed suddenly and not visible under rain water. After a lot of effort, somehow the car could be pulled out of the pit with the help of people. The areas of Kadamkuan have also been completely submerged in water. There is only water all around.

About 13 people died due to lightning. That's why 13 people have died due to lightning in different districts of the state. Among those who died, three were from Nawada, two each from Sheikhpura and Lakhisarai, while one person from Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Siwan, Katihar and Khagaria.

Office goers, school children and general public faced difficulties. "I have to go to office. There is a lot of delay due to water logging. I am unable to take out my scooty due to water logging." - Priyanka , local resident, Kadamkuan. Vehicles are getting stuck in potholes at various places and we are scared to drive, said Shriram, local resident, Kadamkuan.

Knee-deep waters entered man streets and roads. Residents complained that this problem was arising every year this season but not concrete steps were taken to resolve the crisis. This year, the first spell of rain itself has given a big problem. "Previously, water was pumped out from the streets several times, but this time it is not happening. The Municipal Corporation should pay attention to this at the earliest." - Ruby Gupta, a resident.

People of Boring Road are worried due to water logging and bad smell. Local people say that there is no dearth of garbage on the road. Due to water, garbage is floating all over the road. The fear of outbreak of diseases has also started. "This is going to remain forever. Come Nitish or BJP, this condition is going to remain the same. We are worried. We are going to work by wading through water. No leader and no MLA is resolving our problems." - Manohar, local resident, Boring Road.

Rain water has also entered Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH). It has completely turned into a lake. Due to this the patients have to suffer. At the same time, the doctors who came for treatment also had to face many problems during the treatment. The situation in Saharsa is also getting worse. Torrential rain again on Friday has increased the difficulties of the people. People are troubled by the problem of water logging in many other localities including Mayor Gandhi Path, New Colony, Naya Bazar, Vidyapati Nagar.

"A permanent solution will be found. Due to intermittent rains for the last three days, most of the localities of the city have come under water-logging." - Bain Priya, mayor. Heavy water-logging was seen in many parts of Samastipur. Water has also entered Sadar Hospital.