Patna: Nearly 12 people died due to intense heatwave in the last 24 hours in Bihar. The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued red alert in six districts of south-west Bihar, orange alert in 12 southern districts and yellow alert in nine other areas till Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sheikhpura while Patna experienced 43.6 degrees Celsius in the last 44 hours. Districts where red alert has been issued are namely Aurangabad, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur and Arwal. Orange alert has been issued in Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda, Banka, Sheikhpura, Jamui and Lakhisarai and yellow alert in East Champaran, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Jehanabad and East Champaran.

Of the 12 deaths, six people died in Bhojpur district alone while two died in Rohtas and one each in Nalanda, Jamui, Gaya and Patna.

The weather officials said that the maximum temperature is unlikely to dip in the next 48 hours and so has appealed people to avoid remaining under the sun for long hours. Also, in view of severe heatwave predictions in southern parts of the state, Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has directed all schools and anganwadi centres to remain closed till June 24. Schools were supposed to reopen after the summer vacation on June 20, but with heatwave alert being issued in these areas, the district administration decided to extend the vacation till June 24.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a strong wind current in southern and central Bihar for the next two days with a surface wind speed of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour gushing up to around 40 kmph. The maximum temperature will continue to hover between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius along with humidity. In the current weather condition, chances of heat stroke increases due to over-sensitivity to high temperature, weather official said.

Also Read: Delhi reels under intense heat wave, mercury nears 42 degrees Celsius

"Many districts of southern Bihar including Patna and Bhojpur are experiencing severe heatwave conditions. This situation will continue for the next 48 hours. This apart, extremely severe heatwave conditions are prevailing in some parts of south-west Bihar", Ashish Kumar, meteorologist said.

Dr. Diwakar Tejashwi, a senior doctor of Patna, said in order to avoid heat stroke, people should wear light coloured loose-fitting cotton clothes and cover their heads while leaving the house. People should use a hat or umbrella or can even carry towels. It is necessary to drink adequate amount of water to avoid dehydration. Also taking ORS, buttermilk and lassi along with seasonal fruits and juices are beneficial in this season, he said.