Patna: A recent survey in Bihar suggested a glaring temperature difference of up to 10 degrees Celsius within a radius of 15 to 20 kilometers in Patna which has turned into a 'heat island.' The finding has alarmed the state pollution control panel.

An urban heat island phenomenon refers to a situation when a city experiences warmer temperatures than nearby rural areas. DK Shukla, chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Board, said that he has asked for the pictures taken from the Landsat survey and analyse them to get a clear idea about areawise surface temperature in Patna.

"There is a difference of up to 10 degrees Celsius in the temperature between the open areas and the congested areas in Patna. This difference turns Patna into a heat zone. The primary reason is that the city has turned into a concrete jungle as houses were built in the open fields. Roads were also made of concrete and after cutting of big trees. No plantation in those places is making oxygen shortage and temperature rise," Shukla said.

He said to deal with the situation, the government has plans to develop more and more parks in Patna. According to him, people should also plant trees near their houses and get their houses painted in light colors so that the house does not absorb too much heat. Industrial policy should be made to promote industry only in areas where pollution is less, he said.

Sensors installed in 534 blocks to collect data

He said 534 sensors have been installed in all 534 blocks of the state to collect real-time data on temperature and air pollution. "This will greatly facilitate us in making policies related to the environment and industry. In areas where there is more air pollution, the temperature will be higher. Policies will be made to control it in those areas and industries will not be established there," Shukla said.

Meteorologist Ashish Kumar of the Meteorological Center in Patna said that a heat island is a situation when there is an increase in the maximum temperature due to man-made reasons and this increase is much more than normal.

Under such a circumstance, a difference in temperature of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is seen in the surrounding areas over a short distance. He said that as far as Patna is concerned, censors have been installed at many places in Patna.

"There is always a difference of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature within a radius of 15 to 18 kilometers from West Patna to East Patna. East Patna has been densely populated from the beginning and there is a bypass where there is more movement of vehicles. That's why the temperature there also remains high. Whereas western Patna towards Danapur is still developing and there is still a lot of open area there. Due to this the temperature there remains low," Kumar said.

Summer brings worry, the temperature doesn't dip till late at night

According to Kumar, a closer look at temperature data reveals the reasons why Patna is scorching in the summer. During this time, the maximum temperature reaches 42 to 43 degrees Celsius at 9 am and 10 am in the morning. Whereas the maximum temperature should drop in the evening. Instead, it remains at 40 to 41 degrees Celsius till 8 pm, he said.

High risk of disease due to heat stress