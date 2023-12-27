Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A two-month-old girl child was allegedly murdered and buried by her grandmother in Amma Sohijan village in the Hathori police station area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday.

According to the girl's mother, Komal, the in-laws were angry with the birth of a daughter. Mother-in-law Saroj Devi and father-in-law Ashok Ojha used to beat and torture her for the same, Komal alleged.

On Tuesday, the accused grandmother allegedly strangulated the child to death when Komal went to the kitchen to prepare food for the baby. Saroj and Ashok then discreetly buried the infant's body half a kilometre away from the house.

Komal kept searching for her baby the whole day, after which she registered a missing complaint with the local police station. Police recovered the infant's body after 24 hours and sent it to SKMCH for the autopsy.

Hathori police station in-charge Alok Kumar said, "The case has been registered. The FIR has been registered based on the statement of the mother. The accused grandmother and grandfather have been arrested. After interrogation, efforts are being made to send both of them to judicial custody."