Bhojpur: An eight-year-old girl was shot dead after some people barged into the house and started firing indiscriminately over a property dispute in Bihar's Bhojpur on Friday, an official said. The incident took place the victim's father Krishna Singh's residence in the Bhelai village of the Udwantnagar police station area.

According to police sources, Krishna Singh was involved in a land dispute with some people in his village. The dispute was over 25 acres of land and due to this, on Friday night some assailants barged into the victim's house and started firing and the girl child died of bullet injuries. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot.

On receiving the information, the Udwantnagar police station police reached the spot and sent the body to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Four years ago, there was a firing at Krishna Singh's house over the firing dispute during which Krishna's brother was killed. In the firing, Krishna was also shot but survived his injuries.

"The case will be investigated from every possible angle. Efforts are made to nab the accused and action will be taken as per law," police officials said. Earlier, a six-year-old boy was shot dead in front of his father by an unidentified motorcycle rider in Punjab's Mansa. The accused targeted the victim's father but the bullet hit the child. The child was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.