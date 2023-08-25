Samastipur: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a girl was allegedly gangraped by three men after intoxicating her in a moving SUV in Samastipur district of Bihar, police said on Friday. The accused trio has been arrested by the police even as the car used in the crime has also been seized. Police said that the alleged sexual assault took place three days ago after the girl regained her consciousness and reported the matter to the police.

In her complaint, the victim told the police that she and her father reached the Samastipur railway station from Kolkata at 1 am on Aug. 16. As they were coming out of the railway station, a SUV with two men on board was parked in the station premises. The men sitting inside the SUV offered them a lift back home after which the father-daughter duo got inside, the girl said.

Also read: Rajasthan Shocker: Dalit girl 'gangraped', killed; acid-burnt body found in well

She said that one of the men offered her and her father cold drink near Muktapur after which both of them fainted. In the subsequent police investigation, police arrested the accused duo along with another of their accomplice. During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that once the father-daughter duo passed out due to the intoxicant, the accused threw the father on the road in Pusa.

Later, the trio took turns raping the girl in the moving vehicle, police said. The accused later abandoned the girl on the road in Muzaffarpur under Sakra police station limits, added police. The police from Sakra police station and Pusa police station shifted the father-daughter duo to the hospital for treatment. When the victim regained consciousness, she gave a written application to the women's police station on 23 August.

On the directions of District Police chief Vinay Tiwari a team was formed which nabbed the accused trio Mohd Salauddin of Vaishali, Mohd Alauddin of Muzaffarpur and Yashwant Kumar of Sakra and also seized the vehicle used in the commission of crime. Police said that the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation.

The accused used to target passengers at the stations of Samastipur, Patna, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and used to rob them by giving them drugs, police said.