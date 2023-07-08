GIRL GANGRAPED AFTER BEING FORCED TO DRINK ALCOHOL IN BIHAR POLICE ON LOOKOUT FOR ACCUSED

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A girl was allegedly raped by a youth and his friends in a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after being forced to drink alcohol, police said. A case has been registered and search is on for the accused.

According to the complaint, the accused, who hails from the same village, called the girl to a field. The youth forced the girl to drink alcohol and raped her after she fell unconscious. The youth then called his friends to the field and allegedly took turns in raping the girl.

The youth and his friends escaped after the incident leaving the girl lying in an unconscious state. After regaining her senses on the next day, the girl returned to her house. She then narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint in Ahiyapur police station and admitted her to the hospital.

"We kept searching for the girl in the neighborhood till late night. At around 3 pm on the next day, she returned home crying and told us whatever had happened. She was unconscious for almost 24 hours and her health condition is serious. Presently, her treatment is on. The accused youth is from our village," victim's relatives said.

Also Read: Four arrested for kidnap, gangrape of two minor Dalit girls in Jharkhand

DSP Town Raghav Dayal said: "A case of gangrape has been registered on the basis of the victim's statement. An FIR has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted in search of the accused. The medical examination of the victim is in process. Whoever is involved in the incident will be arrested very soon," Dayal said.