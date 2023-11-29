Patna/New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while claiming that the INDIA alliance is all set to win in all five states.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi saying "the game was over." Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is mentally imbalance, the 75-year-old former Union Minister said, "All of them talk nonsense and there is no competition for Nitish Kumar."

The opposition BJP attacked Nitish Kumar over his recent comments. While giving a speech on the issue of women's education and population control, Nitish Kumar had chosen such words which were being called unparliamentary. BJP had raised this issue loudly and opposed Nitish Kumar saying he was mentally imbalanced.

Lalu also hit out at the Centre over the rescue of the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand saying that the Modi government has no contribution in the rescue operation. "What did (Narendra) Modi do in this? People from India and abroad had joined this mission. Everyone together took out the workers," the RJD chief quipped.

"You must have seen, that people from all over the world were engaged in rescuing the trapped labourers," added Lalu Prasad Yadav, who held the Railways portfolio at the Centre.