Samastipur: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy was killed after being shot by unidentified assailant in Samastipur district of Bihar on Saturday, a police official said. The incident took place in Simha village under Bithan police station area of the district. The deceased has been identified as Aryan Kumar (4), son of Sihama resident Vipin Kumar.

The circumstances around the alleged murder are not clear. It is said that the the victim Aryan Kumar was on way to visit his grandfather, during which armed criminals shot the child in the mouth. The assailant fled from the spot after shooting. Kumar died on the spot in the incident. Bithan Police station in-charge, Vishal Kumar Singh, said that the motive behind the murder is not yet clear.

“Application has not yet been submitted by the relatives. An FIR will be lodged as soon as the application is received. The reason for the murder is not known. It is being investigated. Soon the accused will be arrested,” he said. Bithan police station chief Vishal Kumar Singh reached the hospital and sent the child's body for postmortem.

Reports said that the victim had gone to the Nagpanchami fair. On his return from the fair, he went to Ramanand Yadav’s shop located in the neighborhood. At the shop, Yadav’s son Gaurav alias Chhotu shot Aryan, which hit him in the mouth. On hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the spot and found Aryan in a pool of blood.

He was taken to Hasanpur PHC in injured condition where the doctors declared him dead, said the reports.