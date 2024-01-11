FOUR WOMEN SANITATION WORKERS FROM BIHAR INVITED FOR REPUBLIC DAY EVENT IN DELHI

Patna (Bihar): In a historic move, at least four members of 'Swachhangini', a group of women sanitation workers engaged in mechanised cleaning in the Patna municipal area were among the special invitees to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Tani Devi, Tetri Devi, Rinku Devi and Indu Devi are the four members of the group who have been selected to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.

These women have been actively involved in cleaning initiatives since 2021 and have also played a crucial role in maintaining a healthy and hygienic environment in Patna. Their responsibilities included cleaning manholes in the Pataliputra and Nutan Rajdhani regions.

Talking to ETV Bharat, the women said that this honor was the testament to their unwavering commitment and hard work towards keeping the city clean. Tetri Devi said, "I have been working as a sanitation worker with 'Swachhangini' since 2021. I feel elated to have been invited to participate in the Republic Day parade."

She further said, "I had never thought that I would see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person. But that dream will be fulfilled soon. Ever since I got the news of participating in the Republic Day celebrations, I am very happy. Even my family has been invited to attend the celebrations. This is a proud moment for them too."

Rani Devi, another sanitation worker invited to participate in the Republic Day parade said, "Working as a sanitation worker, I had never dreamt of participating in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. This is like a dream come true. I will get an opportunity to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely."

Indu Devi said, "It is a privilege to be a part of the Republic Day celebrations. I never thought that I would be chosen as a special invitee for Republic Day parade."