Patna: A four-member team of BJP leaders headed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das arrived in Bihar capital Patna on Saturday to investigate the Thursday's lathicharge on BJP workers during the assembly march in which a BJP worker died. The BJP leaders met Janardan Singh Sigriwal, BJP MP from Maharajganj, who was injured in the lathicharge, in the hospital and inquired about his condition.

The BJP leaders also took detailed information about the incident from the local party workers. Apart from Raghuvar Das, MP Vishnu Dayal, MP Manoj Tiwari and MP Sunil Duggal are included in the team. After taking stock in Patna, the BJP leaders will also visit the deceased BJP worker's village Kalpa in Jehanabad where they will meet the bereaved family members.

On Thursday, BJP worker Vijay Singh died during a protest march on several demands including unemployment, teacher recruitment while demanding Tejashwi Yadav's resignation. The police lathi-charged the protesters near the Dak Bungalow intersection during which many leaders and workers suffered injuries.

One of the BJP workers Vijay Singh died in the incident. While the BJP blamed the Bihar police and the Nitish Kumar led administration for the BJP leader's death, the latter claims that he did not die due to lathicharge. Meanwhile, the BJP MP from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad, while meeting Janardan Singh Sigriwal, said that the MP has been hit on the head by the police.

He said that Nitish Kumar's government has become “dictatorial”. “Our MPs-MLAs and workers have been mercilessly lathi-charged. The Patna police took the life of a worker,” Prasad said. Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha also attacked the Bihar government over the BJP worker's death. “The way the people of the ruling party are trying to justify the death, it is shameful. This government has crossed all limits of dictatorship. The public is watching everything,” he said.

Rakesh Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP, BJP while commenting on the incident, said, “The justification for killing someone is being established. Political parties have the right to protest, but oppression is being done in such a way that a person gets killed on the road. I think Nitish Kumar is crossing all those limits”.