Gaya: Four bodies were recovered near railway tracks in the Gaya district of Bihar on Wednesday with two of them found in a mutilated state at Paraiya railway station of Pandit Deendayal railway block.

The bodies of a young man and a child were discovered close to the railway track. The identity of the deceased man and child is still unknown. Another dead body was discovered on the track of the same railway station at a distance. In the meantime, yet another dead body was found near the railway track in the Manpur area of the district.

Following the discovery of the mutilated bodies at Paraiya station, railway police started their investigation and sent both bodies for postmortem. It is being told that this could also be a case of murder. However, railway officials say that only after the post-mortem report is out, they will be able to say anything conclusively. At present, efforts are being made to identify the dead bodies

The Railway police registered unnatural death cases, in the meantime. "There are frequent incidents like this when people die after being hit by the train. At present four bodies have been recovered. It seems that they have died after being hit by the train. The dead bodies have not been identified yet. Railway Police is taking action in the matter," Sunil Kumar Dwivedi, Station Head, GRP said.

Also read: 3 died after getting hit by train while making ‘reel’ near in Ghaziabad