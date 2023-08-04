Patna (Bihar): Former MLC and Lok Janshakti Party leader (LJP) leader Hulas Pandey's minor son, age 14, died by suicide, in Bihar's Patna on Friday morning. The LJP leader's son shot himself with a licensed revolver. The motive behind taking the extreme step was not known. The shocking incident happened in the Shastrinagar police station area in Patna. The fatally injured former MLC's son was rushed to Paras Hospital. Although, his life could not be saved. The family members are in a state of shock following the incident. The tragic incident took place at MLC's residence located in the Shastrinagar area of Patna.

The police launched a probe into the case from all angles. Hulas Pandey is a well-known name in Bihar politics. He was a former MLC from Buxar and is also known as the Bahubali leader in the district. Pandey is basically associated with the sand quarrying business. Pandey is holding an important post in Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. He is the state vice-president of the party in Bihar.

It was just a coincidence that two other LJP leaders' sons in Bihar had an untimely death. LJP leader Rama Singh's son Rajeev Kumar Singh alias Rahul died on May 28, 2017, in a road accident in UP's Allahabad. At that time Rahul's age was 32 years and he was going to New Delhi by driving his Honda City car. Rahul was the only son of LJP leader Rama Singh.

Similarly, LJP leader and former MP Suraj Bhan's son also died in a fatal road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Ashutosh Kumar, the elder son of Surajbhan Singh, was pursuing MBA while staying in Noida. On the night of October 27, 2028, Ashutosh was going somewhere in his Creta car. On the fateful day, his car collided with a divider leading to the fatal accident.