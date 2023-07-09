FORMER LOK JANSHAKTI PARTY CHIEF CHIRAG PASWAN DROPS HINTS OF JOINING NDA

Patna: Former Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday dropped hints of joining the BJP-led NDA. On one hand, Union Minister Nityanand Rai met him, on the other hand, in the meeting of party leaders, he has been authorised for an alliance with BJP. With this, it became clear that LJPR would soon become a part of the NDA. Later talking to reporters, Chirag said that he is going to Delhi where there will be several rounds of meetings and after that, the information about the alliance will be disclosed.

Talks have been held with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Till the discussions are not completed about the alliance, giving information about it outside will be breaking the dignity of the alliance religion. Once everything is decided, then the information will be shared. Becoming a minister is not a priority for me. As soon as the discussions are over, the ministerial posts will also be decided", said Chirag Paswan.

On Sunday, the party leaders of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had an important meeting. Where it was unanimously decided that Chirag Paswan will decide on the alliance. While talking to reporters, Chirag said that there will be several rounds of meetings in Delhi. After which the picture will be clear. He said that soon the decision in this regard will be made public.

Also read: Bihar: KC Tyagi offers Chirag Paswan to join Mahagathbandhan, JDU distances itself

Union Minister Nityanand Rai met Chirag Paswan and had discussion for about 45 minutes. Where other topics, including joining the NDA and expansion of the Modi Cabinet were reportedly discussed. Later, speaking to the media, Nityanand Rai said that Chirag had never been away from us, so where does the talk of coming together again come from?

According to media reports, the Modi Cabinet will be expanded and LJPR Chief Chirag Paswan is likely to be included in this last Cabinet expansion. There is news that he may get the responsibility of independent charge minister. However, so far no information has been received about the portfolio. The NDA meeting will be convened on July 18. It is learnt that Chirag Paswan has also been invited to the NDA meeting. Apart from LJPR, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM as well as Upendra Kushwaha's RJD and Mukesh Sahni's VIP will also attend the NDA meeting.

Both uncle and nephew have stated many times that they will not be part of any coalition that includes the other. Chirag did not make any fresh statement about his uncle on Sunday, though he made it clear that his party will "without any doubt" contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur, which his father had nurtured during numerous terms and is currently held by his uncle. Chirag, who is a second-term MP from Jamui, was asked whether he, too, has been offered a berth in the Union Council of Ministers.