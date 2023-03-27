Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should be awarded Nobel Prize for his development work in the state. He made the remark during the budget session in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

After the budget discussion, Manjhi praised Nitish Kumar and said Kumar is the most hard-working Chief Minister after the first Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Krishna Singh. "Kumar has worked for all classes of people. Bihar has been developed through Jeevika, Jal Jeevan Hariyali Seven Nischay Yojana and other schemes. Nitish Kumar has done exemplary development work in the state," Manjhi said.

"We demand that Nitish Kumar be awarded the Nobel Prize. Some members have also demanded, so we also want that the Nobel Prize should be given to Nitish Kumar. The Chief Minister has developed Bihar and this period will be known as the golden period," Manjhi said.

Expressing concern about the SC ST reservation, Majhi said, "Earlier reservation commissioners used to be appointed to see how many reservations there were, but it has been abolished for the last 20 years. We want to request the government that the post of the reservation commissioner should be brought back." Manjhi also demanded free education for girl students.

It is not the first time that the demand for awarding the Nobel Prize to CM Nitish has arisen. Earlier, Minister Sanjay Jha had made the same demand in the Legislative Council. A few days back, JDU MLC Khalid Anwar also said that no one has done as much work as Nitish has done for the betterment of the environment and he should be given the Nobel Prize.