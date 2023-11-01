Patna (Bihar):Several government-run schools in Bihar's capital Patna are in shambles. One such school in Patna's Karbigahiya locality has created a flutter in government circles so much so that the Patna high court took suo-motu cognizance of it.

Five schools are running under one roof. Altogether 350 students belonging to different age groups are herded together at one place. The combined strength of the teachers of the school is 23. The school has only one blackboard, therefore, teachers conduct classes on a rotational basis.

The matter came up for hearing in Patna High Court on Wednesday. A division bench of Chief Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran of the high court taking a suo motu cognizance of the matter, directed the state government to submit a detailed affidavit of the action taken.

Advocate General PK Shahi told the court that efforts are on and the state government has been working in this direction to improve the condition of the schools. According to the report, the students of all five schools — Boys Middle School (Karbigahiya), Girls School (Karbigahiya), Primary School (Chandpur Bela), Primary School (Jaiprakash Nagar), and New Sinha Modern Middle School (Purandarpur), have all been clubbed together.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak, has been conducting surprise checks in government-run schools, to improve the condition. But the ground reality speaks volumes.