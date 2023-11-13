Kaimur (Bihar): In a tragic incident, five children met with a watery grave in the pond at Dhaupokhar village in Kaimur district of Bihar. It was reported that five children drowned in the pond while villagers opined that the children might have gone there either to play or to take a bath, but the exact is yet to be ascertained as to how the children got into the pond.

On receiving the information, the police and the people of nearby villages rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of all the children from the pond. All the deceased children are from the same village. After conducting the Panchnama of the bodies, the police shifted the bodies to the Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Later, they took up the investigation.

The deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Annupriya, 10-year-old Anshu Priya, nine-year-old Apoorva Priya, eight-year-old Madhupriya and 11-year-old Aman Kumar.

Bhabhua Zilla Parishad member Vikas Singh alias Lallu reached the spot on receiving the information. He said that all the children had gone to Fakirana pond where all of them drowned in the pond while taking a bath. On learning about the incident, Dhaupokhar residents and nearby villagers informed Sabar Police Station about the tragic incident. Soon after divers were pressed into service and after a lot of efforts, all the bodies were fished out. Later, the police sent the bodies to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem after conducting Panchnama. Meanwhil, the Zilla Parishad member demanded that the government grant compensation to the kin of the deceased.