Samastipur In a tragic incident five youths hailing from Bihar s Samastipur have died when the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a 500 meters deep gorge on the BardiwasKathmandu highway in Nepal officials said Three youths from Kalyanpur police station area of Samastipur and two from Warisnagar police station area lost their lives in the horrific road accident in Nepal As per family sources the incident took place on the night of Tuesday Apr 11 while the five men were traveling to Nepal from Bihar The five friends had left Samastipurr for Nepal earlier in the day in connection with some work A police official said that the accident took place when the driver lost control on the car which skidded off the road and fell into a 500 meters deep gorge along the highway Also read 12 dead in SUVtractor headon collision in Bihar s MuzaffarpurThe deceased have been identified as Mrityunjay Kumar of Phulhara village of Kalyanpur police station area Abhishek Kumar Thakur of Bhagirathpur Rajesh Kumar and Mukesh Chaudhary of Mathurapur OP area and Dharmendra Soni Soon after the accident the Nepal Police intimated the Bihar Police about the it The latter accordingly informed the family members of all the deceased about the incident The family members are traveling to Nepal to complete the medicolegal formalities and get the bodies back home The sudden death of the five men has caused grief and shock in the entire area and left the respective families griefstricken Locals are thronging the houses of the five deceased youth to express condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families