Samastipur (Bihar): Armed men entered Samastipur court premises in Bihar in broad daylight on Saturday and shot at two prisoners leaving them grievously injured. As per the initial inputs, the prisoners Prabhat Chaudhary Neem Chakra and Prabhat Kumar both residents of Dudhpura of Mufassil police station area, were injured in the incident.

The prisoners who were arrested in a liquor smuggling case were to be produced in court today. However, as soon as the police personnel were taking them to court, the armed criminals managed to enter the court premises and open fire at the two. Following it, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the court.

Given the pandemonium, the shooters managed to escape by taking advantage of the crowd. The injured prisoners were brought to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Sadar DSP Sanjay Kumar Pandey has started investigating the incident. The DSP and other police officials are at the spot.