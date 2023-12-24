Female Constable suspended for assaulting truck driver in Buxar, Bihar
Buxar (Bihar): A female constable in Buxar, Bihar, identified as Amrita Kumari, has been suspended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar following a viral video capturing her assaulting a truck driver. The incident occurred at syndicate Golambar in the Industrial Police area.
According to Yadav, he was unaware of the restricted area and promptly began moving his vehicle upon being informed by the constable. Despite complying with her instructions, he was subjected to severe beating by the constable, resulting in injuries. Yadav took to social media sharing a video recounting the events, expressing his innocence in unintentionally entering the restricted zone, and highlighting the excessive force used against him.
The suspension of constable Amrita Kumari serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding professionalism and ethical conduct within the police force to maintain public trust and respect.