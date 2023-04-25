EXPLOSION AT HOUSE NEAR IDGAH SETS OFF ALARM IN NAWADA NO CASUALTY

Nawada A latenight explosion at a house near Idgah in Bihar s Gondapur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday set off an alarm in the area There is however no report of any injury in the incident Police are also clueless about the cause of the blastAccording to sources the blast totally destroyed the front portion of the house Locals said the blast which took place between 12 and 1 am in the night was quite loud and appeared to have shaken the vicinity There was none in the house at the time of the blast as all went to attend a wedding ceremony they said Soon after locals informed the police about the incident the fire brigade team rushed to the spot to douse the blaze soonNawada SP Amrish Rahul inspected the area which has been sealed Talking to ETV Bharat the SP said it appears to be a bomb blast case A forensic team and dog squad have also been called to help in the investigation process The house owner Yasmin Khatoon was also informed about the incident Neither cops nor people of the locality had any clue about how the blast occurred There was no damage in the gas cylinder of the house locals saidAlso read Crude bomb blast triggers panic in Biharsharif s Paharpura A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway The tenant is also being questioned Nothing can be said before a thorough investigation about the matter Rahul said He said a disaster was averted as all occupants of the house were absent when the blast took place Everyone had left the house between 4 pm and 5 pm Khatoon who lives in Islamnagar also said she is clueless about the cause of the blast The tenant of the house Mohammad Shafiq Alam also a biscuit trader said The people of the locality called us on mobile and informed us that they suspected a cylinder blast After reaching the spot I informed the police and called the fire brigade We really don t know how the blast occurred