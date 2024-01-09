Purnia (Bihar): An elderly man and his eight-year-old grandson were gunned down in Bihar’s Purnia district, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Kalambagh village of Badhara Kothi Police Station area of the district on Monday night, they said. The deceased have been identified as Kshatriya Mandal and his grandson Manish. Kshatriya’s son Akhilesh said, “My father and Manish were sleeping on the verandah. When we heard the sound of the gunshot, we rushed to them and found them lying on the bed and blood was all over the place. Manish was lying dead and my father died while being taken to a hospital.”

At least three people arrived and killed them, Akhilesh said. “My brother had threatened to kill me six months ago due to a land dispute. There was a fight 20 days ago. He has carried out the crime," he alleged. After the incident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem. Based on the statement of Akhilesh, a case has been registered.

Purnia Superintendent of Police Aamir Javed said, “A man and his grandson have been shot dead. Our team has reached the spot and is engaged in an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been sent. The preliminary investigation revealed that a property dispute could be the reason for the murder. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report."