Khagaria: In a shocking incident demonstrating the abuse of the practice of deputation of teachers by babus in Bihar, a Block Education Officer in Khagaria district of the state has deputed a teacher for driving his motorcycle owing to the BEO's “ill health”. Bihar Education Minister has said that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken under norms.

The letter of the teacher's deputation for the bizarre reason has gone viral on social media. In the letter, Ram Uday Mahato, who is the BEO of Sadar block in Khagaria, has deputed a teacher in his block to ride his bike. The letter issued by the Block Education Officer cited that the officer's health is not well and the doctor has forbidden him to drive a motorcycle, which he said, was causing hurdles in inspecting the school.

Education minister of Bihar, Prof Chandrashekhar has assured action in the matter. Chandrashekhar, who reached Khagaria in this regard said while talking to the media said that the matter will be investigated. The Education Minister said that there is a complete ban on deputation adding the probe will look into all possible angles.

A complaint letter will have to be given by the society for this, after which action will be taken on it, he said. "Don't worry, if it is like this, we will get it investigated, this is wrong. There is a ban on deputation, deputation can be done only under special circumstances. If any complaint comes from our society, we will get it investigated," Prof Chandrashekhar, said.