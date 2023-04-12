Hyderabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was recorded in Bihar's Araria during the wee hours of Wednesday morning and another one was reported in West Bengal's Siliguri at around the same time, information released from the National Seismology Centre revealed. There was no damage to the property.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), in a tweet, said the earthquake occurred at 5.35 am IST on Wednesday. According to the Seismology Centre, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal."

Quakes in March-In March, the majority of earthquakes within India and its neighbourhood region were reported in Hindu Kush region, North India which comprises Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and North East India, said a monthly report from the National Centre for Seismology. A total 46 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory. 10 earthquakes were reported in Uttarakhand and 6 in Assam during the said period - between March 1 – March 31, 2023.

Smaller quakes-Few earthquakes of smaller magnitudes were also reported in northern (Muzaffar Ngar in Uttar Pradesh, Patiala in Paunjab, Sonipat in Haryana, Sikar in Rajasthan and in West Delhi), western (Udaipur in Rajsthan; Satara, Sangali and Nanded in Mahrashtra), central (Surgujuain Chattisgarh) and southern (Ballari in Karnataka; Sangareddy and Asifabad in Telangana) part of country, the report read.

Significant quake in India and its neighbourhood- An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on Richter scale was reported on March 21 at 10.17 pm in Hindukush region of Afghanistan, at a depth of 156 km. The epicentre was 260 Km W of Gilgit (Ladakah, India) and NE of Kabul (Afghanistan) ; 270 Km NW of Muzaffarabad(Jammu and Kashmir, India); 380 Km NW of Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir, India) and 1000 Km NW of Delhi, the report said.