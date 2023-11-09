DRUNK MAN KILLS 3 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER WHO HAD HEARING IMPAIRMENT IN PATNA

Patna: An alcoholic man allegedly strangulated his three-year-old daughter, who had a hearing impairment, to death in Patna on Thursday, police said. The man, who absconded after the incident, would often have arguments with his wife over the toddler as she was born with a hearing defect.

The accused has been identified as Anil Yadav, a resident of Bherhariya village under the jurisdiction of Paliganj police station in Patna. The incident has sparked off a chaos in the household.

After getting information about the incident, a team from the local police station reached the house and sent the body to Paliganj sub-division hospital for post-mortem. The toddler's mother and other family members have been left in grief and shock.

Police said the accused is a father of three daughters and would beat up his wife under the influence of alcohol. Most of the time, the couple would quarrel over their daughter, Shreya Kumari's medical condition. Anil used to become irritated with Shreya as she had hearing problem and this would lead to a quarrel with his wife, police added.

Anil's wife Geeta Devi said that after quarreling and beating her up, her husband vent out his anger on their daughter. In a fit of rage Anil strangulated Shreya to death and then ran away from the house, his wife added. "We have three daughters and one of them had a hearing problem. This made my husband angry and he used to get drunk and beat me up. This time he vent out his anger on the child," Geeta said.

Dr Shiv Shankar of Paliganj sub-division hospital, said post-mortem is underway but prima facie it seems that the girl died due to strangulation. Paliganj police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar said that investigations are underway.