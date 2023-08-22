DRUG ADDICT MAN ASSAULTS SON AFTER HEATED ARGUMENT WITH WIFE IN BIHAR

Byte: Mangal Kumar, Deputy Head of Chilbila village

Rohtas (Bihar): A drug-addicted father brutally injured his five-year-old son by slashing the child's throat with a blade in Banwari Tola, located in the Chilbila village under the jurisdiction of the Dinara police station area in Rohtas, on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the accused also tried to die by suicide due to domestic violence. The unfortunate incident was triggered by an ongoing dispute between the husband, Shailesh, and his wife. Shailesh attacked his son causing severe bleeding. The victim, Sonu, was immediately rushed to Sasaram's Sadar Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Shailesh also sustained injuries in the incident.

A senior police officer of Dinara said that Shailesh was allegedly a heroin addict. His heroin addiction would have driven him to commit the heinous act. "The police are currently investigating the incident and will soon reveal the facts that led to this horrific incident", the police officer said.

The police also informed that a case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). Also, a police officer has been sent to Sasaram Hospital to record the statement of the child. Mangal Kumar, Deputy Head of Chilbila village, while talking about the incident, said, "There was a dispute going on between husband and wife for a long time. Even today they had a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Shailesh Chaudhary slit his son's throat and injured himself as well."

