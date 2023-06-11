DRI TEAM SEIZE OVER 12 KG GOLD AT PATNA JUNCTION TWO SMUGGLERS HELD

Patna The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI officials on Sunday arrested two passengers and seized more than 12 kg of gold worth over Rs 7 crore from the Howrah New Delhi Duronto Express at the Patna Junction official sources said The accused have been identified as Premal Radia and Anil KumarBased on a tipoff the DRI team intercepted two passengers who in the disguise of passengers were on the Express After the investigation the team found that the duo had concealed multiple gold bars weighing over 12 kg in their clothes around their waist Over the clothes the accused wore belts to hide the gold bars official sources saidThe official sources further said that the team of DRI along with the Railway Protection Force RPF arrested the gold smugglers The smugglers were natives of Bangladesh and had left for Delhi for gold The police launched a manhunt to nab the accused involved in the smuggling network sources saidAlso read 2 flyers held with gold worth Rs 42 lakh concealed in rectum at Jaipur AirportEarlier the DRI officials recovered gold weighing 22 kg at Jaipur railway station Acting on a tipoff the DRI team seized the gold bars worth Rs 14 crore Two smugglers were also arrested in this connection They were bringing gold from Kolkata to Jaipur The gold bars were found hidden in the sole of the shoes by the accused According to sources the DRI officials swung into action and seized the gold based on specific intelligence inputs DRI officials received information stating that gold was being smuggled in a train from Kolkata to Jaipur The DRI team caught the suspects and interrogated them the smugglers carrying gold were unable to give a satisfactory reply