DOCTORS USE PAPER CONE TO ASCERTAIN LIQUOR CONSUMPTION IN DRY BIHAR VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Doctors use paper cones and ask drinkers to blow on it. After sniffing the paper cone, the doctor confirms the intake of liquor by the accused. On October 30, around half a dozen people, who consumed alcohol, were brought to the hospital for a breathing test. A doctor after putting a paper cone on each of the arrested persons asked them to blow on it. After undergoing this bizarre medical test, it was confirmed that they had consumed liquor. The accused were produced before the Motihar Excise Court and thereafter sent to jail. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. ETV Bharat did not confirm the authenticity of the report.

Deputy medical superintendent of Raxaul Sub-Divisional Hospital Dr Rajiv Ranjan denied that he had not come across any viral video wherein doctors were using paper cones to ascertain alcohol consumption. However, he accepted that the hospital lacked breathalyser equipment. "I have not seen any viral video. The breathalyser device is not available in the hospital. Doctors of the hospital prepare medical reports on the basis of the clinical history of the consumption of liquor of a person as well as asking questions to them. In the preliminary investigation, using a paper cone can confirm the taking of alcohol. But, it will not be able to confirm the degree or amount of consumption," Dr Rajan added.