Doctors use paper cone to ascertain liquor consumption in 'dry Bihar'; video goes viral
Published: 29 minutes ago
Motihari (Bihar): In dry Bihar where the consumption, sale, or trade of liquor has been banned since 2016; doctors of a sub-divisional hospital at Raxaul in East Champaran district, have come up with a "Jugaad" method to ascertain whether one has consumed liquor or not. The hospital lacks breathalyser equipment to medically confirm whether an accused has taken alcohol or not.
Doctors use paper cones and ask drinkers to blow on it. After sniffing the paper cone, the doctor confirms the intake of liquor by the accused. On October 30, around half a dozen people, who consumed alcohol, were brought to the hospital for a breathing test. A doctor after putting a paper cone on each of the arrested persons asked them to blow on it. After undergoing this bizarre medical test, it was confirmed that they had consumed liquor. The accused were produced before the Motihar Excise Court and thereafter sent to jail. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. ETV Bharat did not confirm the authenticity of the report.
Deputy medical superintendent of Raxaul Sub-Divisional Hospital Dr Rajiv Ranjan denied that he had not come across any viral video wherein doctors were using paper cones to ascertain alcohol consumption. However, he accepted that the hospital lacked breathalyser equipment. "I have not seen any viral video. The breathalyser device is not available in the hospital. Doctors of the hospital prepare medical reports on the basis of the clinical history of the consumption of liquor of a person as well as asking questions to them. In the preliminary investigation, using a paper cone can confirm the taking of alcohol. But, it will not be able to confirm the degree or amount of consumption," Dr Rajan added.
The six arrested people had gone to Birganj in Nepal and they were arrested by the Bihar police when they returned to East Champran district. Bihar has a porous border with Nepal and people clandestinely visit the neighbouring city of Birgung in the Himalayan state to consume alcohol. The prohibition law has been in place in Bihar since 2016.