Patna: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's remark on "Bihar people clean toilets" and do other menial jobs in Tamil Nadu has drawn criticism from Union Minister Nityanand Rai, who alleged that leaders in the opposition are repeatedly insulting the Biharis. Terming Maran's remark as unfortunate, Rai expressed his curiosity over leaders of the India bloc not responding to it and appealed them to condemn the DMK leader.

Rai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has washed feet of the sanitation workers in Prayagraj to thank and honour them but a leader of the India bloc speaks disparaging about them. "Maran's statement is not at all appropriate. Under PM Modi's government development is happening for all. We respect people of all castes, religions and classes but, Maran not only spoke wrongly about the sanitation workers but insulted Biharis," Rai said.

"The Prime Minister had honoured the sanitation workers by washed their feet in Prayagraj and Maran is insulting the same workers. This is appeasement politics aimed to divide North and South India. No one can create discrimination here. The DMK leader will have to apologise before the country. I would like to ask the leaders of the India bloc to condemn him," Rai added.

Slamming Maran, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the language used by the DMK and the Congress is the same and aim at dividing the country. He said that it is not a crime to go to another state for work because they contribute to the development of that state.

On Saturday, a video surfaced on social media where Maran is heard saying that the job prospect of one who studied English is more than one who studied only Hindi. In the video, the DMK MP says that those who studied English earn handsome salaries in IT firms while those who studied Hindi in Bihar build houses, sweep roads and clean toilets.