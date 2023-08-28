Gaya (Bihar): A 15-year-old girl, who had gone missing three days ago, was found dead in Bihar's Gaya on Monday. The incident took place under the Imamganj Police station area limits. The body of the deceased was identified by the family members and cremated in the village without informing the police. The police said that they did not have any information about the girl missing for the last three days as no case was registered.

Locals said that the villagers were aware that the girl had gone missing three days ago, but no complaint was made to the police in this regard. The body was found in the jungle here. Her family members identified the body and then cremated it. Laldev Parhiya, a villager said, "This is a Maoist-affected area. No one lodges police complaints here. The girl, who had gone missing three days ago, was the most educated girl in the village. We all used to take her help. She only used to read our letters and other documents."

Parhiya further said, "Almost everyone in the village knew about the missing girl, however, no complaint was lodged. The body was found on Monday by a grazer in the jungle. The family members performed her last rites in the village. No case has been registered yet." Sources said that the mother of the deceased said that the girl left home after a minor dispute, following which she went missing. Uday Shankar, Station Head, of Imamganj, said, "The police did not have any information regarding this case. No FIR was registered when the girl went missing."

