Nawada (Bihar): A youth's body was recovered from the residence of Congress MLA Neetu Singh in Bihar's Nawada district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Piyush Singh, son of Tuntun Singh, a distant relative of the MLA. Neetu Singh is MLA Hisua and her house is located in the Narhat area of the district.

As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, Piyush was invited by Neetu Singh's brother-in-law's son Golu Singh to a party. Mintu Devi, mother of the deceased said after her son was invited, he brought a chicken and some bread and went to enjoy the party at the MLA's house Friday night.

"After some time, I came to know that Piyush had fought with Golu. He was kept locked in the room. Now it is not known what they fought about. It is possible that they might have fought after getting drunk. After this my son's body was found in the room today," she said.

On receiving information about the dead body being found at Neetu Singh's residence, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case. The police are busy gathering information as to why the young man was murdered. Nawada SP Ambarish Rahul said that the police are camping at the spot and waiting for the SFL team.

"All necessary evidence is being collected. Necessary investigation will be done after the arrival of the dog squad and SFL team. Only after that, the body will be sent for postmortem," he said.

The SP said that the MLA or any member of her family was not at home at the time of the incident. Only Neetu Singh's brother-in-law Suman Singh's son Golu lived there and his two grandmothers were there. According to the relatives of the deceased, it was Golu who had called Piyush to his room. No one knows what happened after that.