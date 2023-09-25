DCW CHIEF DEMANDS ACTION AGAINST CULPRITS FOR STRIPPING THRASHING DALIT WOMAN IN BIHAR

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday demanded action against the accused, who allegedly assaulted a Dalit woman and forced her to drink urine over a dispute in Patna. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded that the Bihar government and the police immediately provide security to the woman and take strict action against the accused.

Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Maliwal wrote in Hindi, "In Patna, even after returning the loan of Rs 1,400, a Dalit woman was asked for more money and when she did not give it, she was stripped, beaten up and made to drink urine. The woman had earlier also complained to the police, but no action was taken." "The Bihar government and police should immediately provide security to the woman and take strict action against the criminals," she added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that strict action would be taken against those involved in the assault on the woman in the Khusrupur area. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "I have given standing instructions to the police and administration to probe into the incident on a priority basis. Strict action will be taken against those involved in it."

According to the complaint, the woman had borrowed money on interest from a money lender identified as Pramod Singh a few months ago. A member of the victim's family said that the woman had borrowed the money from the accused. She had returned the principal amount, along with the interest, but the accused was demanding more amount.

Pramod had threatened the woman that if she did not pay him money, he would drag her naked around the village. The woman had earlier informed the police about the threats, but no action was taken by the police.

According to the victim, at least six miscreants came to her house at around 10 pm on Saturday night and forcibly took her to their home. The woman said that she was stripped and beaten with sticks. After this, the accused asked his son to urinate in her mouth. She said that she somehow managed to escape from the house to save her life.