Bettiah: At least 10 people were injured in a cylinder blast that took place at Chhath Ghat in Bettiah in West Champarandistrict of Bihar, police said on Monday. An official said that the incident took place at Pakdiya Chhath Ghat in West Champaran district during Arghya, which marks the culmination of Chhath puja. It is said that this accident happened while inflating a balloon.

An official said that 10 people nearby have been injured and they have been admitted to the local PHC. It is learnt that as Chhath puja ended, on the last day of the 4-day Chhath festival, a huge crowd of people had gathered at Chhath Ghat. On Monday, as Arghya was offered to the rising sun, the devotees had brought a cylinder to the ghat to inflate a balloon.

While trying to inflate the baloon with the cylinder, there was a blast leading to injuries to the devotees. Pertinently, in another incident reported on Chhath puja in Bihar, at least two people were killed while four others were injured after being shot at by a local in Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Monday. A spokesman of the Lakhisarai Police said in a post on X that the accused Ashish Chaudhary, resident of Punjabi Mohalla Ward No. 15, located under Kavaiya police station shot dead Chandan Jha, aged 31 years and Rajnandan Jha, aged 31 years, sons of Shashi Bhushan Jha.