CRUDE BOMB BLAST TRIGGERS PANIC IN BIHARSHARIFS PAHARPURA

Nalanda An explosion occurred inside a house in Biharsharif s Paharpura locality in the Nalanda district of Bihar triggering panic in the area Local people said that some persons sustained injuries when the crude bomb they were making exploded in their hands A thick plume of smoke emanated from the house after the explosion We heard a huge sound of the blast Police came to the spot after 15 to 20 minutes and took the injured along with them said Vishal Kumar a local resident On the other hand Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar and SP Ashok Kumar who were camping at the spot said the matter needed a thorough investigation We didn t see any trace of an explosion taking place at the spot A thick plume of white smoke was emanating from the spot Hence we visited the spot to find out the truth Only forensic experts can tell whether the explosion had taken place or not We are waiting for the forensic team to examine the spot said SP Ashok Mishra Also read Post Ram Navami violence Bihar s Nalanda limps back to normalcyDM Shashank Shubhankar said The structure is temporary and prima facie we didn t see any damage to the house The roof of the house is intact We did not see any trace of a blast taking place inside the house We didn t see any black shoots on the wall of the house Forensic experts will shed light on the cause of the explosion after undertaking an investigation