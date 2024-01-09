Patna: Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D Raja met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the latter's residence on Monday evening to discuss strategies for strengthening the INDIA alliance. He later said he held talks on seat sharing and the matter would be finalised soon.

"Nitish Kumar is a key ally of the INDIA bloc. A detailed discussion was held on how to fight against the BJP. There is no hurry in deciding upon seat sharing but the matter would be addressed soon. I have told Kumar that we need to fight together and unitedly in order to weaken the saffron party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking that the INDIA alliance will break, but this will never happen because all the partners of this alliance are mature," Raja said.

When ETV Bharat asked Raja about his opinion on making Bihar CM the convenor, he said that the Kumar is a very experienced leader. "He is the head and top leader of the alliance. All members of the alliance know their role is to defeat Modi and save the country. All are working together in this direction," he said.

Speaking on the number of seats claimed by CPI in Bihar, Raja said leaders would decide as to how many seats they want to contest and accordingly it would be placed before the alliance. Talks of seat sharing are taking place in a cordial atmosphere, he added. Raja also spoke to deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on phone later.

He said that BJP is nervous about its own position and so are raising questions on the unity of the INDIA alliance. Raja said that the alliance has been formed against the BJP and RSS and its aim is to save democracy.