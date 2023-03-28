Patna(Bihar): A court in Bihar on Tuesday granted 14 days transit remand to Youtuber Manish Kashyap in the Tamil Nadu violence case. According to sources, Tamil Nadu Police had filed an application in the court on Monday, which was approved by the court on Tuesday.

The case in question was registered against Manish Kashyap for spreading rumors of an attack on Biharis in Tamil Nadu last month. Fearing arrest, the YouTuber surrendered himself at the Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah. After this, the Bihar Economic Offenses Unit started questioning him. The EOU has also arrested Manish's associate Nagesh Samrat alias Nagesh Kashyap from the Rukanpura area of Patna.

Two cases related to sharing fake videos of attacks on Bihar's migrant workers in Tamil Nadu to trigger violence were lodged against Kashyap, a resident of Bihar's West Champaran. Following the purported videos of the “attacks”, which had created panic among the migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit then set up special teams under EOU's deputy superintendent of police to probe the case.

The Tamil Nadu Police was camping in Patna for the last few days. The team will leave with the accused for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

