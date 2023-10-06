Gaya: In a shocking incident, a couple who married each other in a temple, were beaten severely and their hair chopped before driving them away in a village in Gaya district of Bihar, officials said on Friday. The horrific incident has been reported from Amas police station area of Gaya district. An official said that the couple loved each other and got married at a temple on Wednesday.

But this marriage displeased some people of the village. Both of them were caught and a Panchayat was held, sources said. They said that after being beaten up ruthlessly, the husband and wife's hair was chopped as they also applied vermillion on each other. After being beaten up by the villagers, both of them were ordered to leave the village.

The couple was also threatened that if the girl returned to the village, her father would be punished. Besides, the girl's father was told not to allow his daughter to stay in the house. One of the villagers also shot a video of the incident and made it viral on social media. In the video, a young man can be heard saying, ''Listen brothers... this girl will never return to the village, if she returns, her father will also be punished” to loud cheers from the crowd.

After the incident, the victims lodged an FIR in the police station, Mrityunjay Kumar, Police Station Head, Amas said. Following the complaint three people have been arrested. The have been identified as Mahendra Manjhi, Prakash Bhuiya and Dhananjay Kumar, he said. He said that both the victims have been kept under police protection.