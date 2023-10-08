Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Bihar Police on Sunday suspended three cops who were caught on camera while dumping remains of an accident victim into a canal near Dhodhi canal bridge in Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur district, police said.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media earlier in the day. According to a statement by the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, "Authenticity of the video was examined and it turned out to be genuine. It's an unfortunate incident and the cops who were present there failed to perform their duty properly. The driver constable involved has been suspended, while the contracts of two home guard jawans on duty has been terminated".