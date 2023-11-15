Bettaih: The police have blown the lid off a terror funding plan from Pakistan to carry out subversive activities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Cops tracked the inflow of Rs 70 lakh, which was credited to the Canara Bank account of Riyazuddin, a resident of Ghaziabad, who was arrested on Monday. Izharul Hussain, a resident of Shikarpur in Bihar's West Champaran, was arrested in connection with a terror link.

Cops said the conspiracy of the big network was exposed on the basis of inputs received from seven arrested suspected terrorists. Based on inputs, the ATS Ghaziabad team reached Shikarpur and interrogated Izharul, who spilled beans on the terror network and its plans to carry out terrorist activities in two states.

When Shikarpur police along with ATS raided the Rupaulia house of Izharul, he was found in an intoxicated state at his house in Rupaulia. After his arrest, he was sent to Bettiah jail under the Excise Act. The ATS also began preparations to take Izharul on remand.