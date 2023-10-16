Vaishali: Police on Monday shot dead two armed robbers after one of them shot dead a policeman in Vaishali district of Bihar, an official said. A police official said that the police patrol team was on routine patrolling duty at a checkpost near UCO Bank in Sarai police station area of Vaishali, when three suspicious men riding on a bike approached them.

When the police team went towards them for routine checking, the bikers left their bikes and started running away, a police official said. As the team of police chased the armed men, one of them fired four rounds, in which a policeman was hit by two bullets. The victim was hurriedly admitted to a private nursing home, where he died during treatment, added the official.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Amitabh Kumar, who was posted in Sarai police station. Eyewitness policeman and driver Ramesh Kumar said that they had gone to UCO Bank for routine patrolling duties. Kumar said that three youth were standing in front of the bank and started running away when they approached them.

“Someone fired a bullet which hit Amitabh Kumar and he was badly injured, then he was admitted to a private nursing home, where he died,” Kumar said. It is learnt that the two criminals were shot dead by the police in an encounter. SDPO, Vaishali Om Prakash said that after catching both the criminals, the police were bringing them to Nagar police station.