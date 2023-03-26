Muzaffarpur: A police constable was killed and four other policemen were seriously injured after two miscreants, trying to escape in a container truck hit a police patrol van in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday night, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Karja police station area of the district. The deceased has been identified as constable Mahesh Yadav, a resident of Mokama, Patna, police sources said.

They further revealed that the police personnel of the Saraiya police station of the district were on patrol on Saturday night. At the same time, two miscreants were trying to escape from the area in a container truck. When the police showed a signal asking them to stop, the miscreants didn't stop and kept driving towards Muzaffarpur hitting the police patrol van which led to the death of a police constable.

The injured including sub-inspector BN Singh was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, the police blocked the traffic by placing two-three containers on the road near a hotel in the Karja police station area of the district and caught the miscreants. The arrested accused are being interrogated, Karja Station House Officer, Rajesh Kumar Rakesh said.

"It was an auto-load container that hit the Saraiya police station police patrol van. The deceased's family has been informed about the incident," he added.

