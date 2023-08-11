Patna (Bihar): Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' inside Lok Sabha controversy, Neetu Singh, Congress MLA from Bihar triggered another row by asking why Rahul Gandhi will give a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman. Calling the allegations baseless, Neetu Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi does not have any dearth of women. Why will he give a flying kiss to an old woman? These allegations are baseless."

In a video message, which is now doing rounds on social media, Neetu Singh said that the ongoing 'flying kiss' controversy was an attempt by the Bhartiya Janata Party to malign the image of Rahul Gandhi. She said, "Our leader Rahul Gandhi does not have a dearth of girls. If he has to give a flying kiss, he will give it to a girl. Why would he give a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman? All these allegations are baseless."

She also said that Smriti Irani must be ashamed of herself. Before raising allegations against our leader. She must see what she has done. She fell in love with her friend's husband and got married to him. We all have seen the video. Rahul Gandhi's gesture was towards the speaker. I don't how Smriti Irani took it to herself.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday raised objection to Rahul Gandhi's gesture saying that only a misogynist can give a flying kiss to women inside the Parliament. In the middle of her statement on the no-confidence motion, Irani said, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before I displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country."

