Patna/Darbhanga: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. Both leaders will reach Bengaluru for attending the event tomorrow.

Kumar said that the Congress has won a landslide victory in Karnataka. Both Siddaramaiah and the national president of the Congress have invited him at the event, he said. "Opposition unity has made a good beginning in Karnataka. If the Opposition parties unite then it will be in the country's interest," Kumar said. Yadav said: "Tomorrow, I will leave for Bengaluru along with the chief minister and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh."

After four days of hard negotiations, Congress has finalised Siddaramaiah as the new chief minister of Karnataka and Congress state president DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Congress sources said that the swearing-in would be organised in a grand manner. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would administer oath to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Apart from Bihar, chief ministers of seven states have been invited at the swearing-in ceremony. These include West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Puducherry's N Rangaswamy and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren.

With an aim of bringing the Opposition parties together ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar will call a meeting of the leaders after returning from Karnataka. It is likely that the meeting will be held in Patna. Banerjee had earlier told Kumar that the beginning of Opposition unity should be from Bihar.

Kumar so far has met many leaders of Opposition parties namely Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Bengal chief minister Banerjee, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.