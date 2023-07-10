Siwan(Bihar): A Class VII student was allegedly beaten to death in school by his classmate in Bihar's Siwan, officials said on Monday. The deceased child has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh, son of Guddu Singh, a resident of Rampur village.

According to official sources, two students studying in class VII in Uttramit High School located in Rampur village of Siwan district clashed with each other in the absence of teachers in the classroom. Hearing the screams of the students, the teachers rushed to the room and saw the accused minor thrashing his classmate. The teachers intervened and took the injured student to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

The school authorities informed the deceased's parents about the incident. Upset by the incident, the relatives of the deceased created a ruckus at the school. The protesters attacked the headmaster and the accused minor.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and somehow intervened and took both the headmaster and the accused child into custody. The officials then shifted the body for postmortem. "As soon as we got the information about the incident, we reached the spot and pacified the situation," Jamo police station in-charge Raju Kumar said. "Both the headmaster and the accused child have been taken into custody. Further actions will be taken as per the law," Kumar said.

