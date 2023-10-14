CHINESE NATIONAL HELD WITH FAKE INDIAN PASSPORT AT INDO NEPAL BORDER SUSPECTED TO BE SPY

Kishanganj (Bihar): A Chinese national, who was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj, is suspected to be a spy.

During interrogation, police recovered an Indian passport with an address in Darjeeling but it was found to be fake. Also, a Chinese visa, Indian and Nepalese currency notes worth Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 62,000 respectively and some documents were recovered from the man. The passport displayed his name as Gombo Tamang.

According to police, the suspicious Chinese national was arrested while trying to sneak into India through the border near Thakurganj water tank of Kishanganj on Thursday evening. SSB personnel arrested him on suspicion that he was involved in espionage. He carried both an Indian passport, Chinese visa and currency notes, an official said. "Darjeeling Police confirmed his passport to be fake and the address displayed on it was found to be incorrect. This rose suspicion on his motives for entering India. He was thus arrested on this ground," the official added.

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly attempted to offer a bribe of Rs 40,000 to the SSB personnel posted on the border outpost. SSB officer LT Tamang said that during interrogation it was confirmed that he is a Chinese national. SSB arrested him on suspicion of being a spy. He has been handed over to Khodibari Police of West Bengal for further action.