CENTRE HAD NO INTENTION TO CREATE HURDLES IN CASTE BASED SURVEY BJP SUPPORTED IT IN BIHAR SHAH

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the central government never had any intention of creating hurdles in caste-based survey and the BJP had supported it in Bihar when it was in power in the state.

Chairing the 26th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council here, Shah said there were some issues regarding the caste-based survey which he hoped that the Bihar government would be able to resolve.

The central government never had any intention of creating hurdles in the caste-based survey. When the BJP was in power in Bihar, it supported the caste-based survey. The governor also approved the bill, he said. The home minister said the zonal council meeting on Sunday here went well and on all the issues one or other decision has been taken.